BlackRock Increases Position in Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.58MM shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp (AVXL). This represents 7.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 5.26MM shares and 6.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.99% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 331.34% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Anavex Life Sciences is $43.35. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 331.34% from its latest reported closing price of $10.05.

The projected annual revenue for Anavex Life Sciences is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-0.83.

Fund Sentiment

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anavex Life Sciences. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.11%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AVXL is 0.0469%, an increase of 25.5875%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.05% to 25,860K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 3,002,320 shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,160,832 shares, representing a decrease of 5.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVXL by 1.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,266,872 shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,208,051 shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVXL by 10.33% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,520,584 shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,551,395 shares, representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVXL by 9.44% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,325,928 shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,312,222 shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVXL by 7.87% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,069,283 shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,023,362 shares, representing an increase of 4.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVXL by 9.56% over the last quarter.

Anavex Life Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, pain and various types of cancer. Anavex's lead drug candidate, ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine), recently completed a successful Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease. ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) is an orally available drug candidate that restores cellular homeostasis by targeting sigma-1 and muscarinic receptors. Preclinical studies demonstrated its potential to halt and/or reverse the course of Alzheimer's disease. ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) also exhibited anticonvulsant, anti-amnesic, neuroprotective and anti-depressant properties in animal models, indicating its potential to treat additional CNS disorders, including epilepsy. The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research previously awarded Anavex a research grant, which fully funded a preclinical study to develop ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. ANAVEX®3-71, which targets sigma-1 and muscarinic receptors, is a promising preclinical drug candidate demonstrating disease-modifying activity against the major hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease in transgenic (3xTg-AD) mice, including cognitive deficits, amyloid and tau pathologies. In preclinical trials, ANAVEX®3-71 has shown beneficial effects on mitochondrial dysfunction and neuroinflammation.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.