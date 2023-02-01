Stocks
BlackRock Increases Position in AMETEK (AME)

February 01, 2023 — 06:09 am EST

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.56MM shares of AMETEK, Inc. (AME). This represents 6.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 15.28MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.81% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.90% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for AMETEK is $157.81. The forecasts range from a low of $139.38 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.90% from its latest reported closing price of $144.92.

The projected annual revenue for AMETEK is $6,494MM, an increase of 7.72%. The projected annual EPS is $6.03, an increase of 22.56%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1594 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMETEK. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 1.66%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AME is 0.3876%, an increase of 8.4624%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.89% to 242,330K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

AME / AMETEK, Inc. Ownership

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,341,459 shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,197,694 shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AME by 13.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,834,950 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,800,913 shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AME by 8.12% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,295,116 shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,315,781 shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AME by 7.48% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,204,220 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,111,554 shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AME by 8.65% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 4,847,293 shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,564,173 shares, representing a decrease of 14.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AME by 7.32% over the last quarter.

Ametek Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with 2019 sales of approximately $5.0 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500.

