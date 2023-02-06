BlackRock Increases Position in Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.99MM shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP). This represents 8.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 8.41MM shares and 7.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.91% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.21% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ameriprise Financial is $354.86. The forecasts range from a low of $289.87 to a high of $409.50. The average price target represents an increase of 0.21% from its latest reported closing price of $354.10.

The projected annual revenue for Ameriprise Financial is $14,370MM, a decrease of 0.46%. The projected annual EPS is $29.15, an increase of 18.84%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1810 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameriprise Financial. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.11%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AMP is 0.3298%, an increase of 8.6322%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 103,389K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 4,264,498 shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,443,051 shares, representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 6.91% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,384,624 shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,066,150 shares, representing an increase of 9.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 20.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,224,367 shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,236,263 shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 10.09% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,492,270 shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,530,149 shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 9.17% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,452,123 shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,432,103 shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 10.52% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial Declares $1.25 Dividend

Ameriprise Financial said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share ($5.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.25 per share.

At the current share price of $354.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.41%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.29%, the lowest has been 1.42%, and the highest has been 4.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.58 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.51 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Ameriprise Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

At Ameriprise Financial has been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.