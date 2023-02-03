BlackRock Increases Position in American Well (AMWL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.70MM shares of American Well Corp (AMWL). This represents 8.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 13.24MM shares and 5.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 48.76% and an increase in total ownership of 2.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.32% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Well is $5.23. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 26.32% from its latest reported closing price of $4.14.

The projected annual revenue for American Well is $325MM, an increase of 20.06%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.73.

Fund Sentiment

There are 318 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Well. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.15%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AMWL is 0.1578%, a decrease of 35.5049%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.17% to 133,477K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Caledonia Investments Pty holds 17,528,561 shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,070,245 shares, representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWL by 8.76% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 11,867,108 shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,323,653 shares, representing an increase of 13.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMWL by 16.81% over the last quarter.

Satter Management Co. holds 7,100,773 shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,300,773 shares, representing an increase of 11.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWL by 51.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,821,782 shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,533,256 shares, representing an increase of 4.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWL by 8.86% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,078,014 shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,114,300 shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWL by 10.64% over the last quarter.

American Well Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Well Corporation (Amwell) is a leading telehealth platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all telehealth needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, Amwell powers telehealth solutions for over 240 health systems comprised of 2,000 hospitals and 55 health plan partners with over 36,000 employers, reaching over 150 million lives.

