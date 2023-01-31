BlackRock Increases Position in American Software (AMSWA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.31MM shares of American Software, Inc. (AMSWA). This represents 7.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 2.16MM shares and 6.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.64% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.22% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Software is $22.27. The forecasts range from a low of $21.72 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 52.22% from its latest reported closing price of $14.63.

The projected annual revenue for American Software is $130MM. The projected annual EPS is $0.40.

Fund Sentiment

There are 329 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Software. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 4.08%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AMSWA is 0.1114%, an increase of 2.4755%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.78% to 35,281K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,208,559 shares

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,108,667 shares

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 2,059,740 shares

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,540,000 shares

Brown Capital Management holds 1,355,087 shares

American Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Atlanta-based American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), through its operating entities delivers an innovative technical platform with AI-powered capabilities for supply chain management and advanced retail planning that is accelerating digital supply chain optimization from product concept to customer availability. Logility, Inc., is helping large enterprise companies transform their supply chain operations to gain a competitive advantage. Recognized for its high-touch approach to customer service, rapid implementations and industry-leading return on investment (ROI), Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Demand Management, Inc. delivers affordable, easy-to-use supply chain planning solutions designed to increase forecast accuracy, improve customer service and reduce inventory to maximize profits and lower costs. Demand Management serves customers such as Siemens Healthcare, AutomationDirect.com and Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation. New Generation Computing, Inc. powers the digital supply chain to enable apparel brand owners and retailers to maximize revenue and profit by accelerating lead times, streamlining product development, and optimizing sourcing and distribution.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.