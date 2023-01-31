BlackRock Increases Position in Ameresco (AMRC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.42MM shares of Ameresco Inc (AMRC). This represents 7.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 2.28MM shares and 6.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.18% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.55% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ameresco is $72.97. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 16.55% from its latest reported closing price of $62.61.

The projected annual revenue for Ameresco is $1,587MM, a decrease of 16.85%. The projected annual EPS is $1.94, a decrease of 4.28%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 462 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameresco. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.54%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AMRC is 0.3250%, an increase of 16.9172%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.08% to 36,887K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 2,806,072 shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,109,772 shares, representing a decrease of 10.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 40.25% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 2,249,150 shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,056,849 shares, representing an increase of 8.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 64.57% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,171,076 shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,157,677 shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 40.14% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 1,007,995 shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,394,145 shares, representing a decrease of 38.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 3.36% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 1,003,595 shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,195,491 shares, representing a decrease of 19.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 59.26% over the last quarter.

Ameresco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. is a leading independent clean technology integrator of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco's sustainability services include upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

