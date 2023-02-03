BlackRock Increases Position in Aluminum Corporation of China (ACH)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 252.57MM shares of Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd. (ACH). This represents 6.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 8, 2022 they reported 197.00MM shares and 4.99% of the company, an increase in shares of 28.21% and an increase in total ownership of 1.41% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.11% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aluminum Corporation of China is $12.39. The forecasts range from a low of $7.62 to a high of $21.74. The average price target represents an increase of 37.11% from its latest reported closing price of $9.04.

Fund Sentiment

There are 133 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aluminum Corporation of China. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 21.76%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ACH is 0.1200%, an increase of 39.0839%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.51% to 100,539K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 35,284,000 shares

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 21,840,000 shares

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 19,370,000 shares

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 15,320,000 shares

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 13,544,000 shares

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.