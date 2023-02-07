BlackRock Increases Position in Altria Group (MO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 125.53MM shares of Altria Group Inc (MO). This represents 7.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 117.74MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.62% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.58% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Altria Group is $50.05. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 6.58% from its latest reported closing price of $46.96.

The projected annual revenue for Altria Group is $21,696MM, an increase of 4.87%. The projected annual EPS is $5.20, an increase of 63.02%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2683 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altria Group. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.26%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MO is 0.3599%, a decrease of 2.2987%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.14% to 1,225,934K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 78,880,387 shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85,481,126 shares, representing a decrease of 8.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MO by 5.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 53,713,372 shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,319,813 shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MO by 1.51% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,823,158 shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,076,168 shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MO by 1.83% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 40,549,681 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,963,304 shares, representing an increase of 6.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MO by 7.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 34,965,261 shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,463,779 shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MO by 1.64% over the last quarter.

Altria Group Declares $0.94 Dividend

Altria Group said on December 7, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share ($3.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 21, 2022 received the payment on January 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.94 per share.

At the current share price of $46.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.01%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.08%, the lowest has been 4.03%, and the highest has been 10.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.30 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.71 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Altria Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Altria Group, Inc. (previously known as Philip Morris Companies, Inc.) is an American corporation and one of the largest producers and marketers of tobacco, cigarettes and related products. It operates worldwide. It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors; and large retail organizations, such as chain stores.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.