BlackRock Increases Position in Alto Ingredients (ALTO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.70MM shares of Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO). This represents 7.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.29MM shares and 7.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.82% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 192.36% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alto Ingredients is $9.18. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 192.36% from its latest reported closing price of $3.14.

The projected annual revenue for Alto Ingredients is $1,362MM, a decrease of 2.20%. The projected annual EPS is $0.38, an increase of 5.53%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alto Ingredients. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.73%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ALTO is 0.0443%, an increase of 1.2780%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.91% to 46,551K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,476,437 shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,644,055 shares, representing a decrease of 6.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALTO by 69.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,354,281 shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,071,987 shares, representing an increase of 11.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTO by 16.21% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,132,188 shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,130,288 shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTO by 8.03% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,687,257 shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,766,156 shares, representing a decrease of 4.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTO by 1.51% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 1,497,727 shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,306,191 shares, representing an increase of 12.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTO by 16.64% over the last quarter.

Alto Ingredients Background Information

Alto Ingredients, Inc., formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc., is a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products for four key markets: Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels. The company's customers include major food and beverage companies and consumer products companies.

