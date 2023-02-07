BlackRock Increases Position in Alteryx (AYX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.29MM shares of Alteryx Inc (AYX). This represents 7.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 24, 2022 they reported 2.96MM shares and 4.97% of the company, an increase in shares of 44.63% and an increase in total ownership of 2.03% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.69% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alteryx is $69.37. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 23.69% from its latest reported closing price of $56.08.

The projected annual revenue for Alteryx is $987MM, an increase of 35.61%. The projected annual EPS is $0.05.

Fund Sentiment

There are 500 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alteryx. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.81%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AYX is 0.2932%, an increase of 11.0349%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.57% to 62,509K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 7,837,636 shares representing 11.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,890,897 shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 21.05% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,407,576 shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,332,576 shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 23.31% over the last quarter.

Bares Capital Management holds 2,933,808 shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,292,006 shares, representing a decrease of 46.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 15.95% over the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 2,634,360 shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,823,956 shares, representing a decrease of 7.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 9.69% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,496,436 shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,499,353 shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 14.30% over the last quarter.

Alteryx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As a leader in analytic process automation (APA), Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation. Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform™ to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.