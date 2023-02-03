BlackRock Increases Position in Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.87MM shares of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT). This represents 5.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 8, 2022 they reported 0.75MM shares and 4.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.01% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.11% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allied Motion Technologies is $42.84. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 1.11% from its latest reported closing price of $42.37.

The projected annual revenue for Allied Motion Technologies is $557MM, an increase of 18.80%. The projected annual EPS is $1.97, an increase of 95.67%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 249 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allied Motion Technologies. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.58%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AMOT is 0.2844%, an increase of 33.5869%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.21% to 10,671K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

ACK Asset Management holds 791,500 shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 776,500 shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMOT by 20.90% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 672,444 shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 517,007 shares, representing an increase of 23.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMOT by 79.14% over the last quarter.

Juniper Investment Company holds 611,290 shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 576,026 shares, representing an increase of 5.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMOT by 29.42% over the last quarter.

WMICX - Wasatch Micro Cap Fund Investor Class shares holds 509,945 shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 497,138 shares, representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMOT by 38.69% over the last quarter.

Parcion Private Wealth holds 433,955 shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82,412 shares, representing an increase of 81.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMOT by 566.92% over the last quarter.

Allied Motion Technologies Declares $0.02 Dividend

Allied Motion Technologies said on August 3, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 17, 2022 received the payment on September 1, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $42.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.24%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.30%, the lowest has been 0.22%, and the highest has been 0.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.06 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.13 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Allied Motion Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Allied Motion designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions used in a broad range of industries within its major served markets, which include Vehicle, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. Headquartered in Amherst, NY, the Company has global operations and sells into markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia.

