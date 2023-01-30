BlackRock Increases Position in Alcoa (AA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 22.27MM shares of Alcoa Corp (AA). This represents 12.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 10, 2022 they reported 19.84MM shares and 10.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.24% and an increase in total ownership of 2.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.09% Downside

As of January 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alcoa is $51.65. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.09% from its latest reported closing price of $52.75.

The projected annual revenue for Alcoa is $12,227MM, a decrease of 1.80%. The projected annual EPS is $3.60.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1061 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alcoa. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 2.66%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AA is 0.1892%, a decrease of 27.6986%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.32% to 159,384K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 6,106,620 shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,775,841 shares, representing an increase of 5.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AA by 62.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,356,696 shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,426,569 shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AA by 24.01% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,257,787 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,292,399 shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AA by 26.27% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,568,165 shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,655,863 shares, representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AA by 24.44% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,176,396 shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,304,535 shares, representing an increase of 20.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AA by 11.53% over the last quarter.

Alcoa Declares $0.10 Dividend

Alcoa said on October 19, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 31, 2022 received the payment on November 18, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the most recent share price of $52.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 0.76%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.69, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

Alcoa Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back more than 130 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate.

