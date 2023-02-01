BlackRock Increases Position in Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.34MM shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (ALBO). This represents 6.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.17MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 15.07% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.04% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Albireo Pharma is $44.68. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 0.04% from its latest reported closing price of $44.66.

The projected annual revenue for Albireo Pharma is $62MM, an increase of 8.23%. The projected annual EPS is $-6.71.

Fund Sentiment

There are 246 funds or institutions reporting positions in Albireo Pharma. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.38%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ALBO is 0.1306%, an increase of 5.9988%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.95% to 20,993K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,360,139 shares representing 11.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 2,258,124 shares representing 10.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,255,124 shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALBO by 5.14% over the last quarter.

Chicago Capital holds 1,362,484 shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,119,774 shares, representing an increase of 17.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALBO by 29.90% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 1,110,624 shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 1,108,422 shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,324,024 shares, representing a decrease of 19.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALBO by 12.12% over the last quarter.

Albireo Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Albireo Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat rare pediatric and adult liver diseases, and other adult liver diseases and disorders. Albireo's lead product candidate, odevixibat, is being developed to treat rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases with Phase 3 pivotal trials in PFIC, Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia. The Company completed IND-enabling studies for new preclinical candidate A3907 this year and plans to advance development in adult liver disease. Albireo was spun out from AstraZeneca in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with its key operating subsidiary in Gothenburg, Sweden. The Boston Business Journal named Albireo one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Massachusetts for the second consecutive year.

