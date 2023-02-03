BlackRock Increases Position in Air Lease (AL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.11MM shares of Air Lease Corp (AL). This represents 5.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 10, 2021 they reported 5.52MM shares and 4.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.69% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.92% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Air Lease is $56.25. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.92% from its latest reported closing price of $45.39.

The projected annual revenue for Air Lease is $2,787MM, an increase of 20.50%. The projected annual EPS is $5.42.

Fund Sentiment

There are 613 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air Lease. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 2.70%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AL is 0.3190%, an increase of 4.0524%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.36% to 128,538K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,261,310 shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,368,100 shares, representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AL by 86.63% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,837,963 shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,668,399 shares, representing a decrease of 17.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AL by 15.10% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 4,227,426 shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,828,241 shares, representing an increase of 9.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AL by 5.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,155,040 shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,102,367 shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AL by 1.67% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,135,316 shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,218,600 shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AL by 5.98% over the last quarter.

Air Lease Declares $0.20 Dividend

Air Lease said on November 3, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022 received the payment on January 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $45.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.76%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.57%, the lowest has been 0.85%, and the highest has been 3.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.40 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.98. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Air Lease Background Information

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions.

