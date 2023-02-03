BlackRock Increases Position in Agenus (AGEN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 23.40MM shares of Agenus Inc (AGEN). This represents 8.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 17.65MM shares and 6.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 32.58% and an increase in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 217.93% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Agenus is $8.43. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 217.93% from its latest reported closing price of $2.65.

The projected annual revenue for Agenus is $93MM, an increase of 3.77%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.73.

Fund Sentiment

There are 316 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agenus. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.93%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AGEN is 0.0784%, an increase of 7.2345%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.52% to 175,239K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 26,325,000 shares representing 8.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,241,417 shares, representing an increase of 15.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGEN by 12.86% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 15,230,776 shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,533,986 shares, representing a decrease of 21.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGEN by 13.06% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 8,372,200 shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 802,600 shares, representing an increase of 90.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGEN by 943.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,344,798 shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,342,543 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGEN by 10.18% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 6,178,010 shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,059,330 shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGEN by 16.68% over the last quarter.

Agenus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary), and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

