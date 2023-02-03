BlackRock Increases Position in ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.10MM shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 12, 2021 they reported 5.75MM shares and 4.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 162.46% and an increase in total ownership of 2.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.57% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for ADMA Biologics is $5.23. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 37.57% from its latest reported closing price of $3.80.

The projected annual revenue for ADMA Biologics is $198MM, an increase of 51.51%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.20.

Fund Sentiment

There are 262 funds or institutions reporting positions in ADMA Biologics. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 12.93%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ADMA is 0.1623%, an increase of 8.1883%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.30% to 144,627K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 10,933,387 shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,521,102 shares, representing a decrease of 5.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADMA by 7.92% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 8,703,733 shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,162,189 shares, representing an increase of 17.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADMA by 5.44% over the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 8,121,153 shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,360,400 shares, representing a decrease of 27.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADMA by 8.76% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 6,332,151 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company.

D. E. Shaw & holds 5,843,796 shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,832,392 shares, representing an increase of 17.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADMA by 8.80% over the last quarter.

Adma Biologics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ADMA Biologics is an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection and others at risk for certain infectious diseases. ADMA currently manufactures and markets three United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and the prevention of certain infectious diseases: BIVIGAM® (immune globulin intravenous, human) for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV™ (immune globulin intravenous, human - slra 10% liquid) for the treatment of PI; and NABI-HB® (hepatitis B immune globulin, human) to provide enhanced immunity against the hepatitis B virus. ADMA manufactures its immune globulin products at its FDA-licensed plasma fractionation and purification facility located in Boca Raton, Florida. Through its ADMA BioCenters subsidiary, ADMA also operates as an FDA-approved source plasma collector in the U.S., which provides a portion of its blood plasma for the manufacture of its products. ADMA's mission is to manufacture, market and develop specialty plasma-derived, human immune globulins targeted to niche patient populations for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases and management of immune compromised patient populations who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency, or who may be immune compromised for other medical reasons. ADMA has received U.S. Patents: 9,107,906, 9,714,283, 9,815,886, 9,969,793 and 10,259,865 related to certain aspects of its products and product candidates.

