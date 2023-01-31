BlackRock Increases Position in Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.09MM shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS). This represents 7.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 4.08MM shares and 6.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 24.73% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.74% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aclaris Therapeutics is $33.15. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 96.74% from its latest reported closing price of $16.85.

The projected annual revenue for Aclaris Therapeutics is $7MM, a decrease of 70.73%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.68.

Fund Sentiment

There are 297 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aclaris Therapeutics. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 7.61%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ACRS is 0.3230%, a decrease of 1.7373%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 66,859K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VR Adviser holds 4,563,962 shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 4,398,453 shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 3,976,543 shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 3,961,249 shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,927,149 shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACRS by 0.94% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,453,853 shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,901,263 shares, representing a decrease of 41.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACRS by 88.32% over the last quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a robust R&D engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.