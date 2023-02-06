BlackRock Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 139.53MM shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT). This represents 8.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 137.16MM shares and 7.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.73% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.29% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Abbott Laboratories is $122.18. The forecasts range from a low of $92.92 to a high of $151.20. The average price target represents an increase of 9.29% from its latest reported closing price of $111.79.

The projected annual revenue for Abbott Laboratories is $39,830MM, a decrease of 8.76%. The projected annual EPS is $4.45, a decrease of 0.34%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 3852 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abbott Laboratories. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 0.68%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ABT is 0.6037%, a decrease of 3.0152%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.13% to 1,512,352K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 78,806,814 shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80,097,328 shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABT by 7.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 52,252,196 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,559,839 shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABT by 5.92% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 52,232,376 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,520,586 shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABT by 1.26% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,697,796 shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,755,172 shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABT by 5.67% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 30,060,816 shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,407,281 shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABT by 5.66% over the last quarter.

Abbott Laboratories Declares $0.51 Dividend

Abbott Laboratories said on December 9, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share ($2.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 12, 2023 will receive the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share.

At the current share price of $111.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.82%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.61%, the lowest has been 1.26%, and the highest has been 2.29%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.25 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.42%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Abbott Laboratories Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Its portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 109,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.