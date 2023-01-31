BlackRock Increases Position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.51MM shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT). This represents 7.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.09MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 20.16% and an increase in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.48% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for 4D Molecular Therapeutics is $36.72. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 72.48% from its latest reported closing price of $21.29.

The projected annual revenue for 4D Molecular Therapeutics is $4MM, an increase of 110.84%. The projected annual EPS is $-3.70.

Fund Sentiment

There are 225 funds or institutions reporting positions in 4D Molecular Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 5.06%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FDMT is 0.0470%, a decrease of 10.8384%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 27,882K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bvf holds 4,007,413 shares representing 12.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 3,937,914 shares representing 12.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 3,196,642 shares representing 9.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,140,000 shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDMT by 18.30% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,529,958 shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,424,314 shares, representing an increase of 6.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDMT by 32.62% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,319,731 shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,335,048 shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDMT by 23.74% over the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

4DMT is a clinical-stage company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted gene therapies. 4DMT seeks to unlock the full potential of gene therapy using its platform, Therapeutic Vector Evolution, which combines the power of directed evolution with approximately one billion synthetic capsid sequences to invent evolved vectors for use in targeted gene therapy products. The company is initially focused in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The 4DMT targeted and evolved vectors are invented with the goal of being delivered through clinically routine, well-tolerated and minimally invasive routes of administration, transducing diseased cells in target tissues efficiently, having reduced immunogenicity and, where relevant, having resistance to pre-existing antibodies. 4DMT is currently conducting three clinical trials: 4D-125 is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for XLRP patients, 4D-110 is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for choroideremia patients and 4D-310 is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Fabry disease patients. 4D Molecular Therapeutics™, 4DMT™, Therapeutic Vector Evolution™, and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.