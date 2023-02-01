BlackRock Increases Position in 1st Source (SRCE)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.46MM shares of 1st Source Corporation (SRCE). This represents 5.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.31MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.58% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.12% Upside

As of January 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for 1st Source is $57.12. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 16.12% from its latest reported closing price of $49.19.

The projected annual revenue for 1st Source is $384MM, an increase of 12.36%. The projected annual EPS is $4.89, an increase of 0.27%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 363 funds or institutions reporting positions in 1st Source. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.97%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SRCE is 0.1586%, an increase of 6.7645%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.31% to 20,619K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

1st Source Bank holds 7,572,464 shares representing 30.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,467,236 shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRCE by 44.24% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 750,348 shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 762,428 shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRCE by 9.91% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 666,349 shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 829,454 shares, representing a decrease of 24.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRCE by 87.95% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 458,865 shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 431,713 shares, representing an increase of 5.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRCE by 8.76% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 401,297 shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 358,054 shares, representing an increase of 10.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRCE by 1.94% over the last quarter.

1st Source Declares $0.32 Dividend

1st Source said on October 20, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 31, 2022 received the payment on November 10, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $49.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.60%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.48%, the lowest has been 1.64%, and the highest has been 4.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.24 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

1st Source Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1863, 1st Source has been committed to the success of its clients, individuals, businesses and the communities it serves.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.