BlackRock Increases Position in 1life Healthcare (ONEM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.34MM shares of 1life Healthcare Inc (ONEM). This represents 6.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 10.07MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 32.48% and an increase in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.98% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for 1life Healthcare is $18.55. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.98% from its latest reported closing price of $15.99.

The projected annual revenue for 1life Healthcare is $1,348MM, an increase of 34.59%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.91.

Fund Sentiment

There are 433 funds or institutions reporting positions in 1life Healthcare. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 9.34%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ONEM is 0.4856%, an increase of 84.0003%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.81% to 185,006K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Carlyle Group holds 13,612,681 shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. holds 8,321,731 shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 7,802,486 shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Oak Management holds 5,872,929 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,872,919 shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONEM by 100.62% over the last quarter.

Westchester Capital Management holds 5,570,093 shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company.

1life Healthcare Background Information

One Medical is a membership-based and technology-powered primary care platform with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live, and click. Its vision is to delight millions of members with better health and better care while reducing costs. Its mission is to transform health care for all through its human-centered, technology-powered model.

