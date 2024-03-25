Blackrock increases Japan equities overweight and further downweights JGBs

March 25 (Reuters) - Blackrock on Monday said it raised its overweight in Japanese equities, citing positives from mild inflation, strong earnings and shareholder-friendly reforms, and said it moved to a greater underweight in Japanese Government Bonds (JGB).

"We find more attractive returns in equities. We see some of the least attractive returns in Japanese government bonds, so we use them as a funding source," Blackrock said in its Weekly Market Commentary.

(Reporting by Alden Bentley)

