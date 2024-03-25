News & Insights

US Markets
BLK

Blackrock increases Japan equities overweight and further downweights JGBs

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

March 25, 2024 — 12:21 pm EDT

Written by Alden Bentley for Reuters ->

March 25 (Reuters) - Blackrock on Monday said it raised its overweight in Japanese equities, citing positives from mild inflation, strong earnings and shareholder-friendly reforms, and said it moved to a greater underweight in Japanese Government Bonds (JGB).

"We find more attractive returns in equities. We see some of the least attractive returns in Japanese government bonds, so we use them as a funding source," Blackrock said in its Weekly Market Commentary.

(Reporting by Alden Bentley)

((alden. bentley@thomsonreuters.com; 646-281-6041;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.