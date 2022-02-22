Blackrock increases its strategic overweight on equities

US Markets
Asset manager Blackrock said on Tuesday that it has increased its strategic overweight on equities, as an early-2022 selloff created "compelling opportunity."

"We see the combination of low real rates, strong growth and

reasonable valuations as favourable for the asset class," Blackrock said in its weekly market commentary. "Incorporating climate change in our expected returns brightens the appeal of developed market equities given the large weights of sectors such as tech and healthcare in benchmark indices."

