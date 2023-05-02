BlackRock Income Trust (BKT) Declares $0.09 Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.09 per share ($1.06 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.48%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.01%, the lowest has been 5.46%, and the highest has been 9.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.72 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 2.04 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.15%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Income Trust. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 8.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKT is 0.19%, an increase of 77.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 54.57% to 9,009K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 2,455K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,304K shares, representing a decrease of 156.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKT by 8.79% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 849K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 454K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,253K shares, representing a decrease of 176.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKT by 3.99% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 425K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 264K shares, representing an increase of 37.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKT by 54.83% over the last quarter.

Vectors Research Management holds 317K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

BlackRock Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blackrock Income Trust Inc. invests primarily (and without limit) in corporate debt securities from US and non-US issuers, as well as government bonds from both developing and developed countries, including the US

