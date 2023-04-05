Blackrock Income Trust (BKT) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Blackrock Income Trust said on April 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.09 per share ($1.06 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.31%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.94%, the lowest has been 5.45%, and the highest has been 9.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.72 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.89 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.15%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackrock Income Trust. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 20.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKT is 0.19%, an increase of 152.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 66.59% to 7,204K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RYDEX VARIABLE TRUST - Multi-Hedge Strategies Fund Variable Annuity holds 0K shares.

Semus Wealth Partners holds 31K shares.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing a decrease of 282.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKT by 89.62% over the last quarter.

Lloyd Park holds 75K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing a decrease of 39.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKT by 22.73% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 178K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 554K shares, representing a decrease of 210.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKT by 14.95% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blackrock Income Trust Inc. invests primarily (and without limit) in corporate debt securities from US and non-US issuers, as well as government bonds from both developing and developed countries, including the US

