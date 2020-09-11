BlackRock Income Investment Quality Trust (BAF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

BlackRock Income Investment Quality Trust (BAF) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.058 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BAF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that BAF the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.33, the dividend yield is 4.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BAF was $14.33, representing a -9.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.75 and a 38.86% increase over the 52 week low of $10.32.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BAF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BAF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BAF as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree India Ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (IXSE)

Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN)

ProShares Trust (EMDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLIN with an increase of 31.02% over the last 100 days. IXSE has the highest percent weighting of BAF at 2.23%.

