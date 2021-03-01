BlackRock Income Investment Quality Trust (BAF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 02, 2021

BlackRock Income Investment Quality Trust (BAF) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.098 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BAF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 58.06% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.71, the dividend yield is 7.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BAF was $14.71, representing a -10.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.37 and a 42.54% increase over the 52 week low of $10.32.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BAF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BAF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BAF as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree India Ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (IXSE)

Invesco India ETF (PIN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PIN with an increase of 20.49% over the last 100 days. IXSE has the highest percent weighting of BAF at 2.74%.

