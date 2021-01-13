BlackRock Income Investment Quality Trust (BAF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

BlackRock Income Investment Quality Trust (BAF) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.062 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BAF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BAF has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BAF was $15.19, representing a -3.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.75 and a 47.21% increase over the 52 week low of $10.32.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BAF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BAF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BAF as a top-10 holding:

Invesco India ETF (PIN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PIN with an increase of 26.8% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BAF at 2.07%.

