BlackRock Income Investment Quality Trust (BAF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

BlackRock Income Investment Quality Trust (BAF) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.062 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BAF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that BAF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.53, the dividend yield is 4.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BAF was $15.53, representing a -5.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.37 and a 50.48% increase over the 52 week low of $10.32.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BAF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BAF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BAF as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree India Ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (IXSE)

Invesco India ETF (PIN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IXSE with an increase of 24.21% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BAF at 2.71%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.