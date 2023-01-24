BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Woodward Inc (WWD)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5,948,598 shares of Woodward Inc (WWD). This represents 9.95% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4,980,209 shares and 7.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 19.44% and an increase in total ownership of 2.05% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests -7.06% Downside

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Woodward is $100.54. The forecasts range from a low of $73.73 to a high of $116.55. The average price target represents a decrease of -7.06% from its latest reported closing price of $108.18.

The projected annual revenue for Woodward is $2,661MM, an increase of 11.68%. The projected annual EPS is $3.43, an increase of 23.04%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 640 funds or institutions reporting positions in Woodward Inc. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 3.61%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Woodward Inc is 0.1777%, a decrease of 17.8165%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.38% to 62,218,923 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,064,478 shares representing 11.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,058,067 shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 8.38% over the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Management Llc holds 4,335,752 shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,229,407 shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 6.83% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler Lp holds 1,745,676 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,759,615 shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 37.34% over the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 1,417,354 shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,408,843 shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 9.73% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 1,025,044 shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,074,761 shares, representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 14.68% over the last quarter.

Woodward Declares $$0.19 Dividend

Woodward said on July 28, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share. Shareholders of record as of August 12, 2022 received the payment on August 29, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the most recent share price of $108.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.18%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Woodward Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Woodward is an independent designer, manufacturer, and service provider of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. The company's innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, and motion control systems help customers offer cleaner, more reliable, and more efficient equipment. Its customers include leading original equipment manufacturers and end users of their products. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA.

