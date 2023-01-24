BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8,121,193 shares of Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD). This represents 12.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 7,590,637 shares and 11.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.99% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.88% Upside

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Washington Federal is $43.86. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 29.88% from its latest reported closing price of $33.77.

The projected annual revenue for Washington Federal is $777MM, an increase of 11.06%. The projected annual EPS is $4.10, an increase of 6.76%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 599 funds or institutions reporting positions in Washington Federal Inc.. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.50%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Washington Federal Inc. is 0.1573%, an increase of 6.8607%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.77% to 64,959,059 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. holds 1,893,218 shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,894,677 shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAFD by 4.36% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 1,872,483 shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,827,024 shares, representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAFD by 4.72% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management Lp holds 1,275,867 shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,258,888 shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAFD by 6.32% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 1,211,974 shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,198,390 shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAFD by 4.58% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 1,187,621 shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 703,521 shares, representing an increase of 40.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAFD by 86.01% over the last quarter.

Washington Federal Declares $$0.24 Dividend

Washington Federal said on August 9, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ( $0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 18, 2022 received the payment on September 2, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the most recent share price of $33.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.84%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Washington Federal Inc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Washington Federal, Inc. is the parent company of Washington Federal Bank, dba WaFd Bank ("WaFd Bank"), a national bank with business consisting primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing these funds in loans of various types,including first lien mortgages on single-family dwellings, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, loans on multi-family, commercial real estate and other income producing properties, home equity loans and business loans. WaFd Bank also invests in certain United States government and agency obligations and other investments permitted by applicable laws and regulations. As of December 31, 2020, WaFd Bank has 234 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas. Through WaFd Bank's subsidiaries, Washington Federal is also engaged in insurance brokerage activities.

