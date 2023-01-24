BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15,679,609 shares of Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH). This represents 12.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 14,841,448 shares and 11.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.65% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests -5.18% Downside

As of January 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vishay Intertechnology is $21.42. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents a decrease of -5.18% from its latest reported closing price of $22.59.

The projected annual revenue for Vishay Intertechnology is $3,540MM, an increase of 1.57%. The projected annual EPS is $2.72, an increase of 0.07%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 672 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 3.31%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Vishay Intertechnology Inc is 0.2604%, an increase of 6.5366%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 140,363,517 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kim, Llc holds 5,770,938 shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,601,501 shares, representing an increase of 20.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSH by 21.70% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 5,328,509 shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,329,609 shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSH by 8.45% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management Llc holds 3,881,214 shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,184,675 shares, representing a decrease of 7.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSH by 26.04% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC holds 3,438,915 shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,607,553 shares, representing a decrease of 4.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSH by 0.80% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners LP holds 3,061,528 shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,695,891 shares, representing an increase of 11.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSH by 2.81% over the last quarter.

Vishay Intertechnology Declares $$0.10 Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology said on November 8, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ( $0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 29, 2022 received the payment on December 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the most recent share price of $22.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.77%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Background Information

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE.

