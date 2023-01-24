BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,193,804 shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS). This represents 16.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 1,161,398 shares and 15.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.79% and an increase in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests -10.80% Downside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Virtus Investment Partners is $194.82. The forecasts range from a low of $135.34 to a high of $260.40. The average price target represents a decrease of -10.80% from its latest reported closing price of $218.42.

The projected annual revenue for Virtus Investment Partners is $754MM, a decrease of -20.94%. The projected annual EPS is $24.03, an increase of 36.19%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 485 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 3.77%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Virtus Investment Partners Inc is 0.1419%, a decrease of 7.5045%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 6,888,926 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds 434,330 shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC holds 347,334 shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 373,428 shares, representing a decrease of 7.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTS by 3.78% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory Inc holds 154,298 shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157,130 shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTS by 117.85% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 131,610 shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139,389 shares, representing a decrease of 5.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTS by 87.68% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management, Llc holds 129,900 shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 127,544 shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTS by 8.12% over the last quarter.

Virtus Investment Partners Declares $$1.65 Dividend

Virtus Investment Partners said on December 8, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.65 per share. Shareholders of record as of January 30, 2023 will receive the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.65 per share.

At the most recent share price of $218.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.76%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.46%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Virtus Investment Partners Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Virtus Investment Partners is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Solutions.

