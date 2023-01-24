BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,049,786 shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI). This represents 9.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 1,698,213 shares and 8.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 20.70% and an increase in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.29% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Valmont Industries is $340.00. The forecasts range from a low of $277.75 to a high of $404.25. The average price target represents an increase of 5.29% from its latest reported closing price of $322.91.

The projected annual revenue for Valmont Industries is $4,617MM, an increase of 10.53%. The projected annual EPS is $15.63, an increase of 40.18%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 747 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valmont Industries, Inc.. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 7.33%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Valmont Industries, Inc. is 0.3870%, an increase of 14.6903%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.63% to 23,060,335 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Neuberger Berman Group LLC holds 1,111,599 shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,104,080 shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 36.12% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 973,320 shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 889,599 shares, representing an increase of 8.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 87.13% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group plc holds 812,344 shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 885,444 shares, representing a decrease of 9.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 15.69% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 707,210 shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 770,466 shares, representing a decrease of 8.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 14.22% over the last quarter.

King Luther Capital Management Corp holds 420,025 shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 422,506 shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 26.86% over the last quarter.

Valmont Industries Declares $$0.55 Dividend

Valmont Industries said on November 1, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share. Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share.

At the most recent share price of $322.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.17%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.47%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Valmont Industries, Inc. Background Information



Valmont Industries Inc. is a global leader, designing and manufacturing engineered products and services that support global infrastructure development and agricultural productivity. Its products for infrastructure serve highway, transportation, wireless communication, electric transmission, and industrial construction and energy markets. Its irrigation equipment and services for large-scale agriculture improve farm productivity while conserving fresh water resources. In addition, Valmont provides coatings services that protect against corrosion and improve the service life of steel and other metal products.

