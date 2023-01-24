BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 21,212,975 shares of Urban Edge Properties (UE). This represents 18.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 15,848,148 shares and 13.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 33.85% and an increase in total ownership of 4.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.31% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Urban Edge Properties is $19.38. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.31% from its latest reported closing price of $15.59.

The projected annual revenue for Urban Edge Properties is $421MM, a decrease of -0.93%. The projected annual EPS is $0.35, a decrease of -45.95%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 461 funds or institutions reporting positions in Urban Edge Properties. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.95%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Urban Edge Properties is 0.1652%, an increase of 1.4712%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.74% to 130,450,135 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services Co /ma/ holds 5,668,486 shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,605,011 shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UE by 3.81% over the last quarter.

Resolution Capital Ltd holds 4,919,328 shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,658,199 shares, representing a decrease of 55.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UE by 32.29% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc holds 4,453,504 shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,828,326 shares, representing an increase of 14.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UE by 10.55% over the last quarter.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc holds 3,345,060 shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,348,176 shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UE by 32.41% over the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management Llc holds 2,695,272 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,857,014 shares, representing an increase of 31.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UE by 58.86% over the last quarter.

Urban Edge Properties Declares $$0.16 Dividend

Urban Edge Properties said on November 2, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share. Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2022 received the payment on December 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the most recent share price of $15.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.03%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.00, indicating it is retaining a high percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.27%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Urban Edge Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 16.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

