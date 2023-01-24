BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Unum Group (UNM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 24,773,115 shares of Unum Group (UNM). This represents 12.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 22,845,078 shares and 11.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.44% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.57% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Unum Group is $46.61. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 14.57% from its latest reported closing price of $40.68.

The projected annual revenue for Unum Group is $12,368MM, an increase of 3.37%. The projected annual EPS is $6.36, an increase of 7.51%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 988 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unum Group. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 5.11%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Unum Group is 0.2755%, an increase of 9.6440%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.12% to 176,722,415 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Viking Global Investors Lp holds 5,074,658 shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,310,548 shares, representing an increase of 15.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 35.53% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 4,615,538 shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,443,280 shares, representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 21.95% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith & Co., Inc. holds 4,351,582 shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,415,045 shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 11.32% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 3,409,626 shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,210,726 shares, representing an increase of 35.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 38.90% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,101,313 shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,195,772 shares, representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 20.26% over the last quarter.

Unum Group Declares $$0.33 Dividend

Unum Group said on January 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. Shareholders of record as of January 26, 2023 will receive the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

At the most recent share price of $40.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.81%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Unum Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Unum Group provides a broad portfolio of financial protection benefits and services through the workplace, and is a leading provider of disability income protection worldwide. Through its Unum US, Unum UK, Unum Poland, and Colonial Life businesses, the company provides disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision benefits that protect millions of working people and their families. Unum also provides leave and absence management services that streamline the leave experience for employers and employees, and stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against medical costs. Unum reported revenues of $13.2 billion in 2020 and provided $7.6 billion in benefits.

