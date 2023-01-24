BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Univest Corp. of Pennsylvania (UVSP)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,139,292 shares of Univest Corp. of Pennsylvania (UVSP). This represents 10.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 2,950,879 shares and 10.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.38% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.43% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Univest of Pennsylvania is $31.11. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 22.43% from its latest reported closing price of $25.41.

The projected annual revenue for Univest of Pennsylvania is $330MM, an increase of 22.22%. The projected annual EPS is $3.03, an increase of 24.46%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in Univest Corp. of Pennsylvania. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.28%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Univest Corp. of Pennsylvania is 0.1040%, a decrease of 7.5602%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.61% to 24,763,782 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Pzena Investment Management Llc holds 1,696,998 shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,711,041 shares, representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UVSP by 1.13% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 1,270,261 shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,247,016 shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UVSP by 5.66% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 749,869 shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 806,589 shares, representing a decrease of 7.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UVSP by 2.54% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management LLC holds 607,000 shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 642,000 shares, representing a decrease of 5.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UVSP by 8.69% over the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 538,617 shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 569,399 shares, representing a decrease of 5.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UVSP by 4.58% over the last quarter.

Univest of Pennsylvania Declares $$0.21 Dividend

Univest of Pennsylvania said on October 26, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share. Shareholders of record as of November 8, 2022 received the payment on November 23, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the most recent share price of $25.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.83%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Univest Financial Corp Background Information

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $6.3 billion in assets and $4.1 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at December 31, 2020. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices in southeastern Pennsylvania extending to the Lehigh Valley and York, as well as in New Jersey and Maryland.

