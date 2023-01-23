BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10,703,136 shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI). This represents 17.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 9,600,272 shares and 15.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.49% and an increase in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

UFP Industries is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries - UFP Industrial, UFP Construction and UFP Retail Solutions - manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds 1,905,117 shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company.

Franklin Resources Inc holds 1,874,408 shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,643,044 shares, representing an increase of 12.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 32.75% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management Inc holds 1,366,236 shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,693,845 shares, representing a decrease of 23.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 12.50% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 1,137,630 shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,136,161 shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 9.80% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust Corp holds 967,440 shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 983,529 shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 11.09% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 794 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Forest Products, Inc.. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 3.79%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Universal Forest Products, Inc. is 0.2504%, a decrease of 3.2450%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.68% to 61,718,917 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 19, 2023, the average one-year price target for Universal Forest Products is $97.07. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $107.10. The average price target represents an increase of 12.23% from its latest reported closing price of $86.49.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Forest Products is $8,964MM, a decrease of -7.87%. The projected annual EPS is $8.29, a decrease of -25.58%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

