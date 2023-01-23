BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Uniti Group Inc (UNIT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 38,923,690 shares of Uniti Group Inc (UNIT). This represents 16.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 35,709,974 shares and 15.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.00% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Uniti Group Inc., an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2020, Uniti owns over 123,000 fiber route miles, approximately 6.9 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

What are large shareholders doing?

Elliott Investment Management L.P. holds 14,174,355 shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,475,739 shares, representing a decrease of 44.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNIT by 54.16% over the last quarter.

Allianz Asset Management GmbH holds 8,231,146 shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,108,023 shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNIT by 60.46% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 7,033,920 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,981,836 shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNIT by 19.24% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 4,906,083 shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,897,958 shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNIT by 23.48% over the last quarter.

Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. holds 4,391,052 shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 589 funds or institutions reporting positions in Uniti Group Inc. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 5.15%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Uniti Group Inc is 0.1445%, a decrease of 3.1779%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.32% to 227,945,089 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Uniti Group is $10.20. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 64.52% from its latest reported closing price of $6.20.

The projected annual revenue for Uniti Group is $1,184MM, an increase of 4.03%. The projected annual EPS is $0.82.

