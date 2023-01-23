BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9,757,603 shares of United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI). This represents 16.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 8,816,181 shares and 15.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.68% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

UNFI is North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers, and food service customers. By providing this deeper 'full-store' selection and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Today, UNFI is the largest publicly-traded grocery distributor in America.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kiltearn Partners LLP holds 3,013,634 shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,052,334 shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNFI by 4.67% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 1,648,503 shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,695,696 shares, representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNFI by 15.85% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 1,104,510 shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 898,189 shares, representing an increase of 18.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNFI by 9.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 1,024,013 shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,006,664 shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNFI by 8.11% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 988,263 shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 882,965 shares, representing an increase of 10.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNFI by 85.64% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 615 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Natural Foods Inc. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 3.76%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to United Natural Foods Inc is 0.2150%, an increase of 1.6347%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.57% to 58,927,088 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for United Natural Foods is $48.03. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 20.11% from its latest reported closing price of $39.99.

The projected annual revenue for United Natural Foods is $30,828MM, an increase of 4.63%. The projected annual EPS is $5.11, an increase of 25.39%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.