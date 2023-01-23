BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Unisys Corporation (UIS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11,652,675 shares of Unisys Corporation (UIS). This represents 17.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 10,713,075 shares and 16.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.77% and an increase in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Unisys is a global IT services company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions.

What are large shareholders doing?

Neuberger Berman Group LLC holds 5,047,277 shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,921,384 shares, representing an increase of 22.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UIS by 15.88% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,923,244 shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,615,378 shares, representing an increase of 16.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UIS by 21.00% over the last quarter.

Palisade Capital Management Llc/nj holds 1,877,249 shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,871,543 shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UIS by 34.15% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 1,660,359 shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,687,635 shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UIS by 33.81% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein L.p. holds 1,618,920 shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,795,855 shares, representing a decrease of 10.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UIS by 40.03% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 429 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unisys Corporation. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 5.71%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Unisys Corporation is 0.0804%, a decrease of 39.2364%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.40% to 74,076,132 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Unisys is $6.38. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 19.38% from its latest reported closing price of $5.34.

The projected annual revenue for Unisys is $1,933MM, a decrease of -1.49%. The projected annual EPS is $0.08.

