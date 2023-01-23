BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in UMB Financial Corp (UMBF)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5,588,925 shares of UMB Financial Corp (UMBF). This represents 11.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 5,147,539 shares and 10.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.57% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

UMB Financial Corporation is an American financial services holding company founded in 1913 as City Center Bank and based in Kansas City, Missouri. It offers complete banking, payment solutions, asset servicing and institutional investment management to customers

What are large shareholders doing?

Umb Bank N A/mo holds 5,706,997 shares representing 11.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,737,728 shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 29.00% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC holds 1,809,239 shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,679,571 shares, representing an increase of 7.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 56.18% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies Inc holds 1,629,937 shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,679,002 shares, representing a decrease of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 2.25% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management Inc holds 1,545,445 shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,522,544 shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 1.79% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC holds 1,275,515 shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,288,035 shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 2.40% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 653 funds or institutions reporting positions in UMB Financial Corp. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.06%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMB Financial Corp is 0.2379%, an increase of 0.1233%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.13% to 52,171,531 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for UMB Financial is $93.02. The forecasts range from a low of $86.86 to a high of $106.05. The average price target represents an increase of 9.27% from its latest reported closing price of $85.13.

The projected annual revenue for UMB Financial is $1,535MM, an increase of 10.49%. The projected annual EPS is $8.24, a decrease of -2.87%.

