BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in UGI Corp (UGI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 34,003,131 shares of UGI Corp (UGI). This represents 16.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 24,626,555 shares and 11.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 38.08% and an increase in total ownership of 4.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing, including renewable natural gas in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States, California, and the District of Columbia and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

What are large shareholders doing?

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC holds 8,471,181 shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,553,749 shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 11.91% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 7,770,181 shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,751,353 shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 9.23% over the last quarter.

Snyder Capital Management L P holds 4,369,023 shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,950,761 shares, representing an increase of 9.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 12.60% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,719,400 shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,141,667 shares, representing an increase of 42.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 58.00% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,660,673 shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,238,307 shares, representing a decrease of 70.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 48.03% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1062 funds or institutions reporting positions in UGI Corp. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 2.30%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UGI Corp is 0.2151%, a decrease of 12.5834%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 197,480,164 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for UGI is $45.64. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.82% from its latest reported closing price of $39.41.

The projected annual revenue for UGI is $9,136MM, a decrease of -9.60%. The projected annual EPS is $3.01, a decrease of -41.11%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

