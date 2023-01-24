BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14,365,288 shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA). This represents 19.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 12,550,570 shares and 16.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.46% and an increase in total ownership of 2.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.12% Upside

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for U.S. Silica Holdings is $18.67. The forecasts range from a low of $13.64 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 57.12% from its latest reported closing price of $11.88.

The projected annual revenue for U.S. Silica Holdings is $1,788MM, an increase of 27.98%. The projected annual EPS is $1.57, an increase of 327.26%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 493 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 5.79%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to U.S. Silica Holdings Inc is 0.1024%, a decrease of 12.2351%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.21% to 72,335,602 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 4,087,808 shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,349,108 shares, representing a decrease of 6.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLCA by 7.70% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management Llc holds 2,682,659 shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109,860 shares, representing an increase of 58.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLCA by 120.91% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates Corp holds 2,238,048 shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,750,385 shares, representing a decrease of 67.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLCA by 40.98% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 1,317,186 shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,301,571 shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLCA by 0.48% over the last quarter.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. holds 1,050,396 shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 558,449 shares, representing an increase of 46.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLCA by 101.77% over the last quarter.

U.S. Silica Holdings Declares $$0.02 Dividend

U.S. Silica Holdings said on February 10, 2020 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ( $0.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 12, 2020 received the payment on April 3, 2020. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the most recent share price of $11.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.67%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a performance materials company and is a member of the Russell 2000. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry, and in a wide range of industrial applications. Over its 121-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 400 diversified products to customers across its end markets. U.S. Silica's wholly-owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox Logistics™.The Company currently operates 23 mines and production facilities. The Company is headquartered in Katy, Texas and has offices in Reno, Nevada and Chicago, Illinois.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.