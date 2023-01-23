Investing
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Trex Company Inc (TREX)

January 23, 2023 — 03:56 pm EST

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12,386,582 shares of Trex Company Inc (TREX). This represents 11.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 9, 2022 they reported 11,158,703 shares and 10.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.00% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX] is the world's largest manufacturer of high-performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice.

What are large shareholders doing?

TREX / Trex Company Inc Ownership

Alliancebernstein L.p. holds 7,157,362 shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,966,023 shares, representing a decrease of 25.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 31.68% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 5,463,470 shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,026,555 shares, representing an increase of 8.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 3.54% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ holds 5,059,628 shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,218,654 shares, representing a decrease of 42.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 26.62% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC holds 4,516,707 shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,457,088 shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 11.47% over the last quarter.

Bamco Inc /ny/ holds 3,445,706 shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,417,043 shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 18.10% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 949 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trex Company Inc. This is a decrease of 49 owner(s) or 4.91%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Trex Company Inc is 0.2607%, a decrease of 12.5037%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.76% to 128,410,584 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trex is $53.91. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.28% from its latest reported closing price of $50.72.

The projected annual revenue for Trex is $1,085MM, a decrease of -10.91%. The projected annual EPS is $1.62, a decrease of -7.93%.

