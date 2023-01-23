BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Tredegar Corporation (TG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5,301,853 shares of Tredegar Corporation (TG). This represents 15.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 4,515,905 shares and 13.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 17.40% and an increase in total ownership of 2.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

redegar Corporation is a publicly traded company that manufactures plastic films and aluminum extrusions. It is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. This company was formed in 1989 when the aluminium, plastics, and energy units of Ethyl Corporation were spun-off.

What are large shareholders doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 3,504,800 shares representing 10.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,350,012 shares, representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TG by 6.07% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds Llc holds 466,995 shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 464,000 shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TG by 2.00% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 457,359 shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 454,824 shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TG by 1.71% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 452,510 shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 432,710 shares, representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TG by 6.62% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp holds 426,401 shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 414,520 shares, representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TG by 53.84% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 343 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tredegar Corporation. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 4.99%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Tredegar Corporation is 0.0620%, an increase of 8.3616%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 25,360,479 shares.

