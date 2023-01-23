Investing
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Titan International Inc (TWI)

January 23, 2023 — 06:42 pm EST

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9,205,635 shares of Titan International Inc (TWI). This represents 14.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 8,341,089 shares and 13.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.36% and an increase in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. Headquartered in Illinois, the company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets.

What are large shareholders doing?

TWI / Titan International Inc Ownership

Mhr Fund Management Llc holds 8,005,000 shares representing 12.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 3,378,640 shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,863,140 shares, representing a decrease of 14.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWI by 15.97% over the last quarter.

Fishman Jay A Ltd/mi holds 2,729,201 shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,716,451 shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWI by 14.25% over the last quarter.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc holds 1,025,133 shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 870,635 shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 874,338 shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWI by 17.10% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 431 funds or institutions reporting positions in Titan International Inc. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 6.30%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Titan International Inc is 0.1343%, a decrease of 13.2507%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.69% to 53,974,421 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Titan International is $25.50. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 56.73% from its latest reported closing price of $16.27.

The projected annual revenue for Titan International is $2,268MM, an increase of 5.62%. The projected annual EPS is $2.36, a decrease of -7.94%.

