BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7,427,015 shares of Timkensteel Corp (TMST). This represents 16.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 7,270,893 shares and 15.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.15% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

TimkenSteel manufactures high-performance carbon and alloy steel products in Canton, OH serving demanding applications in automotive, energy and a variety of industrial end markets. The company is a premier U.S. producer of alloy steel bars (up to 16 inches in diameter), seamless mechanical tubing and precision components. In the business of making high-qualitysteel primarily from recycled materials for more than 100 years, TimkenSteel's proven expertise contributes to the performance of its customers' products. The company employs approximately 2,000 people and had sales of $831 million in 2020.

What are large shareholders doing?

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. holds 1,627,791 shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,372,791 shares, representing an increase of 15.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMST by 36.02% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management Lp holds 1,051,839 shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,044,017 shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMST by 15.21% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds 856,236 shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 975,369 shares, representing a decrease of 13.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMST by 25.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 771,617 shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 763,636 shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMST by 16.17% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 741,287 shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 690,087 shares, representing an increase of 6.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMST by 0.82% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 471 funds or institutions reporting positions in Timkensteel Corp. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 3.68%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Timkensteel Corp is 0.1016%, a decrease of 12.3753%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.97% to 42,412,967 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Timkensteel is $24.48. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 25.54% from its latest reported closing price of $19.50.

The projected annual revenue for Timkensteel is $1,382MM, a decrease of -2.87%. The projected annual EPS is $2.35, a decrease of -29.99%.

