BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,879,447 shares of Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY). This represents 14.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 7, 2022 they reported 4,499,637 shares and 13.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.44% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Thryv Holdings, Inc. owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end customer experience software built for growing small to medium sized businesses (SMBs) that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv®, SMBs can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv's award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing SMBs to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These functions include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, and processing payments.

What are large shareholders doing?

Paulson & Co. Inc. holds 2,137,944 shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 2,006,989 shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,059,566 shares, representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THRY by 9.21% over the last quarter.

Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. holds 1,837,036 shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,801,034 shares, representing a decrease of 215.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THRY by 66.15% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC holds 1,158,040 shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,063,357 shares, representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THRY by 62.79% over the last quarter.

ACK Asset Management LLC holds 863,409 shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 775,000 shares, representing an increase of 10.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THRY by 7.52% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 406 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thryv Holdings Inc. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 4.10%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Thryv Holdings Inc is 0.2070%, a decrease of 25.5802%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.48% to 36,193,374 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Thryv Holdings is $37.48. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 78.50% from its latest reported closing price of $21.00.

The projected annual revenue for Thryv Holdings is $917MM, a decrease of -21.43%. The projected annual EPS is $0.57, a decrease of -82.45%.

