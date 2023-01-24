BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in The Western Union Company (WU)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 64,651,878 shares of The Western Union Company (WU). This represents 16.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 60,702,355 shares and 15.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.51% and an increase in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests -2.08% Downside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Western Union is $13.99. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents a decrease of -2.08% from its latest reported closing price of $14.29.

The projected annual revenue for Western Union is $4,199MM, a decrease of -10.05%. The projected annual EPS is $1.63, a decrease of -22.96%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1047 funds or institutions reporting positions in The Western Union Company. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.66%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to The Western Union Company is 0.1633%, a decrease of 9.3540%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.18% to 440,830,765 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 17,568,189 shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,213,394 shares, representing a decrease of 26.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WU by 31.62% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 16,625,338 shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,144,047 shares, representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WU by 11.06% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates Corp holds 11,019,410 shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,095,617 shares, representing an increase of 8.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WU by 7.72% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp holds 8,966,216 shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,655,264 shares, representing a decrease of 7.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WU by 63.82% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 7,820,781 shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,229,765 shares, representing an increase of 7.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WU by 20.93% over the last quarter.

Western Union Declares $$0.24 Dividend

Western Union said on December 8, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ( $0.94 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 16, 2022 received the payment on December 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the most recent share price of $14.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.58%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Western Union Company Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Western Union Company is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union's platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. Western Union connects businesses, financial institutions, governments, and consumers through one of the world's widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and over half a million retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach.

